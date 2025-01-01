Menu
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE LEATHER HEATED AND MEMORY SEATS BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE FOGS BACK UP CAMERA KEY LESS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS    PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX

2010 Ford F-150

307,560 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

FX4 4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW

12109409

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
307,560KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV6AFA47695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3256
  • Mileage 307,560 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE LEATHER HEATED AND MEMORY SEATS BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE FOGS BACK UP CAMERA KEY LESS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS    PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Ford F-150