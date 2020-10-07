Menu
2010 Ford F-150

155,650 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 4X4 4 DOOR

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 4X4 4 DOOR

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5866278
  • Stock #: 2780
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFC08985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2780
  • Mileage 155,650 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  TILT CRUISE KEYLESS FOGS TOW PACKAGE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SIRUIS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

