2010 Ford F-150
FX4 4X4 4 DOOR
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
244,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 2918
- VIN: 1FTFW1VE6AFA47695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,650 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS TON COVER BACK CANERA MERORY SEATS KEYLESS TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PEDDLES REAR SLIDER PRICE NOT INCLUIDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
TON COVER
