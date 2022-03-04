2010 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 6 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

2918 VIN: 1FTFW1VE6AFA47695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2918

Mileage 244,650 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features TON COVER

