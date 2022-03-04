Menu
2010 Ford F-150

244,650 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311





FX4 4X4 4 DOOR



FX4 4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311



Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.



+ taxes & licensing

244,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595347
  • Stock #: 2918
  • VIN: 1FTFW1VE6AFA47695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  
  • Mileage 244,650 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C  CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS TON COVER BACK CANERA MERORY SEATS KEYLESS TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PEDDLES REAR SLIDER  PRICE NOT INCLUIDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
TON COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

