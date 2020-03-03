Menu
2010 Ford Taurus

AWD LIMITED

2010 Ford Taurus

AWD LIMITED

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,150KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4780896
  • Stock #: 2708
  • VIN: 1FAHP2JW8AG112489
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
TAUPE
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE HEATED AND COOLING SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF KEY LESS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRROR PEDDLES TILT CRUISE PUSH BUTTON START  AM FM CD SAT RADIO  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

