2010 Honda Accord

133,700 KM

Details Description Features

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Honda Accord

2010 Honda Accord

EXL

2010 Honda Accord

EXL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

133,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6066606
  • Stock #: 2785
  • VIN: 1HGCS2B81AA800437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2785
  • Mileage 133,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF HEATEH SEATS LEATHER REMOTE START TILT CRUISE FOGS AM FM CD MPS SAT  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
1 Owner

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

