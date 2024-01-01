Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE POWER  SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO LIGHTS AF FM CD  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2010 Honda CR-V

221,750 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

AWD EX

2010 Honda CR-V

AWD EX

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1725038273
  2. 1725038276
  3. 1725038278
  4. 1725038279
  5. 1725038273
  6. 1725038269
  7. 1725038271
  8. 1725038274
Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H56AL819458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3220
  • Mileage 221,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE POWER  SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO LIGHTS AF FM CD  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Honda CR-V