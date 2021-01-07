2010 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
705-322-6311
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/ C LIMATE CONTROL NAV BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE 4 SNOW TIRES PEICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0