2010 Honda CR-V

233,670 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

AWD EXL

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

233,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429050
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H79AL810948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,670 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER  A/ C LIMATE CONTROL  NAV BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE  4 SNOW TIRES PEICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

