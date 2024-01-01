Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 8 SEAT A/C CLIMATE CONTROL BACK UP CAMERA  LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SILDERS  TAIL GATE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2010 Honda Odyssey

226,575 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey

EXL

2010 Honda Odyssey

EXL

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1721148878
  2. 1721148880
  3. 1721148884
  4. 1721148879
  5. 1721148877
  6. 1721148885
  7. 1721148882
  8. 1721148886
  9. 1721148881
Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,575KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL3H68AB502444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 226,575 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 8 SEAT A/C CLIMATE CONTROL BACK UP CAMERA  LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SILDERS  TAIL GATE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Honda Odyssey