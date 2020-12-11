Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

187,800 KM

$8,995

AWD LIMITED

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD LIMITED

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

187,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6357149
  • Stock #: 2744
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG2AH350378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CEET AND E TESED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUN ROOF POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
New Tires
4 snow tires on rims
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

