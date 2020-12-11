2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires New Tires 4 snow tires on rims Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM CD Player SiriusXM Radio

