2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

125,640 KM

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

125,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823002
  • Stock #: 2942
  • VIN: 2NMSG3AB9AH385758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2942
  • Mileage 125,640 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MRRORS  AM FM CD XM  STERRING CONTROLS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

