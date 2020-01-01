Menu
2010 Kia Soul

258,294 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

PLUS

2010 Kia Soul

PLUS

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

258,294KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6258498
  Stock #: 2793
  VIN: KNDJT2A26A7109711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2793
  • Mileage 258,294 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR PROOF CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STERRING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS AM FM CD MP3 PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Bluetooth

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

