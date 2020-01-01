2010 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.