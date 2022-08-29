Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

178,750 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2.5

2.5

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,750KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042604
  • Stock #: 2952
  • VIN: 1N4AL2A96AC127604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTAND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PUSH BUTTON START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

