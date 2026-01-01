$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Corolla Cross
CE
2010 Toyota Corolla Cross
CE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
249,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE1AC445332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3403
- Mileage 249,994 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT POWER MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
1 Owner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2010 Toyota Corolla Cross