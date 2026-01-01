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<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT POWER MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2010 Toyota Corolla Cross

249,994 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla Cross

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14030268

2010 Toyota Corolla Cross

CE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
249,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE1AC445332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3403
  • Mileage 249,994 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT POWER MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

1 Owner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Toyota Corolla Cross