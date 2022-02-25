$2,695+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Passat
C2T
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8377932
- VIN: WVWKK9AN6AE159904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,766 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS NO SAFETY NO WARRANTY OMVIC MAKE US SAY THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS UNFIT NOT E TESTED AND REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GURANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRES AT PUIRCHASERS EXPENSE IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRE NT CONDITION PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
