2010 Volkswagen Passat

230,766 KM

$2,695

+ tax & licensing
$2,695

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

C2T

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,695

+ taxes & licensing

230,766KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8377932
  • VIN: WVWKK9AN6AE159904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,766 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS  NO SAFETY NO WARRANTY  OMVIC MAKE US SAY THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS UNFIT  NOT E TESTED AND REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GURANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRES AT PUIRCHASERS  EXPENSE IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRE NT CONDITION  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Winter Tires
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

