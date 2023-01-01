$11,995+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 328xi Sedan
X DRIVE
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
104,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10509825
- Stock #: 3104
- VIN: WBAPK7C50BA974211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,170 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER FOGS TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS AUTO LIGHTS STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINCOR TAX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
