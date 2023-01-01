Menu
2011 BMW 328xi Sedan

104,170 KM

$11,995

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

104,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10509825
  • Stock #: 3104
  • VIN: WBAPK7C50BA974211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,170 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER FOGS TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS AUTO LIGHTS STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINCOR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

