$13,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Buick Enclave
AWD CXL 3 ROW
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
137,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9269752
- VIN: 5GAKVBEDXBJ285919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE REAR A/C HEAT ON STAR SUNROOF 3 ROW SEATING STERRING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED SEATS TILT CRUISE BACK CAMERA POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0