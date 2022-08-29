Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick Enclave

137,210 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

AWD CXL 3 ROW

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Enclave

AWD CXL 3 ROW

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9269752
  • VIN: 5GAKVBEDXBJ285919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE  REAR A/C HEAT  ON STAR SUNROOF 3 ROW  SEATING STERRING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED SEATS  TILT CRUISE BACK CAMERA POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS  NEW TIRES    PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2005 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 319,612 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape AWD...
 236,134 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang CO...
 140,266 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory