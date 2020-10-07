2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,424KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5884023
  • Stock #: 2774
  • VIN: 2CNFLNE53B6334709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2774
  • Mileage 109,424 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CILMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUN ROOF POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  FOGS HEATED MIRRORS TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

