Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON STAR  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Chevrolet Impala

134,950 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1702412137
  2. 1702412143
  3. 1702412145
  4. 1702412146
  5. 1702412141
  6. 1702412140
  7. 1702412144
  8. 1702412139
  9. 1702412138
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WA5EK6B1160687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,950 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON STAR  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
On Star

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2008 Honda Civic DX for sale in Elmvale, ON
2008 Honda Civic DX 198,609 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT 184,250 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 4X4 XLT 4 DOOR for sale in Elmvale, ON
2014 Ford F-150 4X4 XLT 4 DOOR 193,405 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Impala