<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS   MIRRORS  AUTO LIGHTS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Chevrolet Impala

145,925 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Good Condition
VIN 2G1WASEK2B1136516

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,925 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS   MIRRORS  AUTO LIGHTS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

CD Player
On Star

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
