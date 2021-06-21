Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

249,210 KM

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 LTZ

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 LTZ

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

249,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362191
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE34BG177128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL ONSTAR LEATHER HEATED SEATS  SUNROOF TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE FOGS BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS MEMERS SEATS POWER PEDDLED  LINE X BOX LINER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

