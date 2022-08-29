$6,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Charger
SE
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
301,575KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Stock #: 2988
- VIN: 2B3CL3CG2BH578888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE SUNROOF PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
