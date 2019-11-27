Menu
2011 Dodge Durango

CREW AWD

2011 Dodge Durango

CREW AWD

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,950KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4385448
  • VIN: 1D4RE4GGXBC614318
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CILMATE 3 ROW SEATING LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE POWER TAIL GATE  FOGS TOW PACKAGE REAR A/C HEAT BACK UP CAMERS  REAR HEATED SEATS  AM FM CD   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • 3 Row Seating
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio

