<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE START BOX COVER POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO  LIGHTS NAV FOGS TI LT CRUISE  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

282,950 KM

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
4X4 4 DOOR

12735753

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
282,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT0BS684544

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3290
  • Mileage 282,950 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE START BOX COVER POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO  LIGHTS NAV FOGS TI LT CRUISE  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
remote start
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Leather Seats

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System

BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
