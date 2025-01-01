$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 4 DOOR
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 4 DOOR
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
282,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT0BS684544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3290
- Mileage 282,950 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE START BOX COVER POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO LIGHTS NAV FOGS TI LT CRUISE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
remote start
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
