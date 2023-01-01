$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2011 Dodge Ram 2500
2011 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT HD X4X4 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
216,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10638051
- Stock #: 3111
- VIN: 3D7TTSCT7BG611783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3111
- Mileage 216,023 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE CAP TOW PACKAGE 8 FT BOX POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO LIGHTS AM FM CD SAT NAV POWER REAR SLIDER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Cap
REAR SLIDER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0