2011 Dodge Ram 2500

216,023 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Dodge Ram 2500

2011 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT HD X4X4 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX

2011 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT HD X4X4 4 DOOR 8 FT BOX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1699383354
  2. 1699383362
  3. 1699383358
  4. 1699383356
  5. 1699383360
  6. 1699383355
  7. 1699383357
  8. 1699383359
  9. 1699383353
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10638051
  • Stock #: 3111
  • VIN: 3D7TTSCT7BG611783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3111
  • Mileage 216,023 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE CAP TOW PACKAGE 8 FT BOX  POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  AUTO LIGHTS AM FM CD SAT NAV  POWER REAR SLIDER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Cap
REAR SLIDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

