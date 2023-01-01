Menu
2011 Ford Escape

197,619 KM

$7,995

$7,995

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

XLT

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

197,619KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457571
  • Stock #: 3101
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D79BK80672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3101
  • Mileage 197,619 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE KEY LESS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS AM FM CD SAT  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

