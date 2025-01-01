Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  /C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF FOGS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  AUTO LIGHTS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Ford Escape

146,820 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
146,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D77BKB161307

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,820 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  /C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF FOGS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  AUTO LIGHTS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

