$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D77BKB161307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,820 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA /C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF FOGS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AUTO LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2011 Ford Escape