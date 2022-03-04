$10,400+ tax & licensing
$10,400
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
134,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8648477
- VIN: 1FMCU0DG6BKB49315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,650 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE KEY LESS HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD SIRUIS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0