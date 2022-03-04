Menu
2011 Ford Escape

134,650 KM

Details Description Features

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

134,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8648477
  VIN: 1FMCU0DG6BKB49315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,650 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE KEY LESS HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD SIRUIS  POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

