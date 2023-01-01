2011 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 4 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10373211

10373211 VIN: 1FTFW1EF0BFA98295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,460 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.