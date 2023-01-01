$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2011 Ford F-150
2011 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW 4X4 4 DOOR
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
128,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10373211
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF0BFA98295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,460 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AM FM CS SAT AUTO LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0