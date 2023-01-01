Menu
2011 Ford F-150

128,460 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW 4X4 4 DOOR

2011 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW 4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373211
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0BFA98295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,460 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BOX  COVER TOW  PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AM FM CS SAT  AUTO LIGHTS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

