<p>CERT AN E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV TOW PACKAGE STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS LEATHER HEADED COOLING  SEAT FOGS TILT CRUISE SUNROOF KEY LESS   POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  MEMORY SEATS TOW PACKAGE   PRICE NOT  INCLUDING    LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Ford F-150

190,512 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

4X4 FX4 LARIAT 4 DOOR

12893114

2011 Ford F-150

4X4 FX4 LARIAT 4 DOOR

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,512KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E61BFA14274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,512 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AN E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV TOW PACKAGE STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS LEATHER HEADED COOLING  SEAT FOGS TILT CRUISE SUNROOF KEY LESS   POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  MEMORY SEATS TOW PACKAGE   PRICE NOT  INCLUDING    LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$15,995

2011 Ford F-150