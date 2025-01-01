$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
4X4 FX4 LARIAT 4 DOOR
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
190,512KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E61BFA14274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,512 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AN E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV TOW PACKAGE STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS LEATHER HEADED COOLING SEAT FOGS TILT CRUISE SUNROOF KEY LESS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS MEMORY SEATS TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
