Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AN D E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL KEY LESS BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER POWER SLIDER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS PEDDLES STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS TOW PACKAGE   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Ford F-250

340,680 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-250

4X4 SUPPER DUTY 4 D00R LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

4X4 SUPPER DUTY 4 D00R LARIAT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1728585185
  2. 1728585188
  3. 1728585186
  4. 1728585184
  5. 1728585193
  6. 1728585187
  7. 1728585181
  8. 1728585192
  9. 1728585182
  10. 1728585190
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
340,680KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BTXBEB35024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3180
  • Mileage 340,680 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AN D E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL KEY LESS BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER POWER SLIDER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS PEDDLES STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS TOW PACKAGE   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
New Brakes

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2011 Ford F-250 4X4 SUPPER DUTY 4 D00R LARIAT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2011 Ford F-250 4X4 SUPPER DUTY 4 D00R LARIAT 338,680 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED for sale in Elmvale, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED 173,260 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Elmvale, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 192,750 KM $5,700 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250