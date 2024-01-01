$22,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
4X4 SUPPER DUTY 4 D00R LARIAT
2011 Ford F-250
4X4 SUPPER DUTY 4 D00R LARIAT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3180
- Mileage 340,680 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AN D E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL KEY LESS BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER POWER SLIDER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS PEDDLES STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-322-6311