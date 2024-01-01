Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED MIRRORS KEY LESS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Ford Taurus

293,950 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

293,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1EAHP2EW6BG111675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3146
  • Mileage 293,950 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED MIRRORS KEY LESS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

2011 Ford Taurus