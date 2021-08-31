2011 Ford Taurus

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 2 , 2 6 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7741770

7741770 Stock #: 2846

2846 VIN: 1FAHP2EW6BGG111675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2846

Mileage 252,260 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels New Tires Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.