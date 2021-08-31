Menu
2011 Ford Taurus

252,260 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Ford Taurus

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

252,260KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7741770
  • Stock #: 2846
  • VIN: 1FAHP2EW6BGG111675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2846
  • Mileage 252,260 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SUNROOF TILT CRUISE  LEATHER HEATED SEATS REMOTE START KEY LESS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
remote start
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

