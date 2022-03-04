Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

247,520 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

K1500 E CAB 4X4

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

K1500 E CAB 4X4

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

247,520KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498048
  • Stock #: 2899
  • VIN: 1GTN2TE07BZ1488168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2899
  • Mileage 247,520 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT ONSTAR AM FM CD  TON COVER SPRAY BOX LINER  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
8 FT BOX
TON COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

