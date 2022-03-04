$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
K1500 E CAB 4X4
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
247,520KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8498048
- Stock #: 2899
- VIN: 1GTN2TE07BZ1488168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2899
- Mileage 247,520 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT ONSTAR AM FM CD TON COVER SPRAY BOX LINER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
8 FT BOX
TON COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0