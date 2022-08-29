Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

249,540 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

AWD EXL

2011 Honda CR-V

AWD EXL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,540KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9071590
  Stock #: 2935
  VIN: 5J6RE4H70BL81430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2935
  • Mileage 249,540 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE  SUN ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS AM FM CD 6 DIC  TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT PRICE MOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

