2011 Honda CR-V
AWD EXL
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
249,540KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9071590
- Stock #: 2935
- VIN: 5J6RE4H70BL81430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,540 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE SUN ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS AM FM CD 6 DIC TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT PRICE MOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
