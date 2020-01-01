2011 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

