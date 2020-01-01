Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

173,880 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

173,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6218169
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A24BG082667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,880 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE FOGS HEATED SEATS AM FM CD MP3 SAT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP SENSORS PUSH BUTTON START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINCOR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

