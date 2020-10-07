Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

61,850 KM

Details Description Features

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

GV

Location

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

61,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6048363
  • Stock #: 2784
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY0B0112755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,850 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER LOW LOW KM   A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WIDOWS LOCK MIRRIES TILT CRUISE HETED SEATS  AM FM CD MP3   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

