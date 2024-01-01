Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

191,068 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,068KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF0B1397081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3245
  • Mileage 191,068 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Mazda MAZDA3