2011 Subaru Outback

<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL 1 OWNER  FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS  NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

151,540 KM

$12,700

+ tax & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

151,540KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGKC9B3326438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3102
  • Mileage 151,540 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL 1 OWNER  FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS  NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

