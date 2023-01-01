$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
1,894,250KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9738718
- VIN: 1G1PF55C9C7399201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,894,250 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT AUTOLIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON STAR PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0