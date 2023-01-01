Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

1,894,250 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,894,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9738718
  VIN: 1G1PF55C9C7399201

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 1,894,250 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT AUTOLIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON STAR  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

