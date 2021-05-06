Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

213,750 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

3 ROW LT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

213,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062683
  • Stock #: 2817
  • VIN: KL77P2EM6CK617331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A.C  3 ROW SEATING  POQWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE  ON STAR  AM FM CD  REMOTE START  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
On Star
3 ROW

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

