<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS  MIRRORS TILT CRUISE NAV LEATHER HEATED SEAT HEATED MIRRORS PUSH START REMOTE START BACK UP CAMERA   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  </p>

2012 Dodge Journey

199,825 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

AWD RT

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD RT

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG6CT300566

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,825 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS  MIRRORS TILT CRUISE NAV LEATHER HEATED SEAT HEATED MIRRORS PUSH START REMOTE START BACK UP CAMERA   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Dodge Journey