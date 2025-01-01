Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2012 Dodge Journey

162,850 KM

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SE

2012 Dodge Journey

SE

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB2CT388618

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3318
  • Mileage 162,850 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Dodge Journey