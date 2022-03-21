$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
3 ROW SXT
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
140,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8973826
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG5CT251701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,557 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE RRAR A/C HEAT AUTO LIGHTS STERRING CONTROLS SUN ROOF 3 ROWSEATING POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT REAR A/C HEAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
