2012 Dodge Journey

140,557 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

3 ROW SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

3 ROW SXT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8973826
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG5CT251701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,557 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE RRAR A/C HEAT AUTO LIGHTS STERRING CONTROLS SUN ROOF 3 ROWSEATING POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT REAR A/C HEAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

