2012 Dodge Journey

171,886 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,886KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8977828
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7CT297876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,886 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C REAR A/C HEAT TILT CRUISE 3 ROW SEATING POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

