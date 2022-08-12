$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
171,886KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8977828
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB7CT297876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,886 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C REAR A/C HEAT TILT CRUISE 3 ROW SEATING POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0