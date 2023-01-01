$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 4 DOOR ST
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
317,780KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 3048
- VIN: 1C6RD7FP3CS210424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 317,780 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
BOX COVER
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0