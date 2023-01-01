Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

317,780 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

4X4 4 DOOR ST

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

4X4 4 DOOR ST

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

317,780KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446078
  • Stock #: 3048
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP3CS210424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3048
  • Mileage 317,780 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE  NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

