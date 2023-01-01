$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 4 DOOR ST
2012 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 4 DOOR ST
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
317,780KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RD7FP3CS210424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3048
- Mileage 317,780 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR ST 317,780 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS 134,950 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic DX 198,609 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Dodge Ram 1500