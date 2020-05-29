Menu
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

4X4 Sport

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

4X4 Sport

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,960KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5119508
  • VIN: 1C6RD7HT5CS192356
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUN ROOF BACK UP CAMERA NAV  AM FM CD  POWER REAR WINDOW SEAT WINDOW LOCKS PEDDLES MIRRORS TILT CRUISE REMOTE START   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
  • TON COVER

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

