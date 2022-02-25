$24,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 LONG HORN
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
178,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8372163
- VIN: 1C6RD7PT1CS133953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,950 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA VERY CLEAN A/C CLIMATE CONTROL A/C AND HEATED SEAT LEATHER NAV AM FM CD MP3 SAT [POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TILT CRUISE TON COVER SPRAY LINER SUN ROOF TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
BOX COVER
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0