2012 Dodge Ram 1500

178,950 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

4X4 LONG HORN

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8372163
  • VIN: 1C6RD7PT1CS133953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,950 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA VERY CLEAN  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL A/C AND HEATED SEAT LEATHER NAV AM FM CD MP3 SAT  [POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TILT CRUISE TON COVER  SPRAY LINER SUN ROOF TOW PACKAGE  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
BOX COVER

