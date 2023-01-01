$16,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Edge
AWD LIMITED
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
184,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10229006
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC6DBA19131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,822 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE LANE ALLERT BACK CAMERA REMOTE START POWER TAIL GATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS STERRING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS NAV KEYLESS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
