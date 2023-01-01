Menu
2012 Ford Edge

184,822 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Ford Edge

2012 Ford Edge

AWD LIMITED

2012 Ford Edge

AWD LIMITED

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10229006
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC6DBA19131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,822 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND  E TESTED  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE LANE ALLERT BACK CAMERA REMOTE START POWER TAIL GATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  STERRING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS NAV KEYLESS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC   OR  TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

