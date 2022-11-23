$13,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
146,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9367165
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC1CBA35229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,573 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS AM FM CD SAT HEATED MIRRORS TILT CRUISE FOGS BACK CAMERA POWER SEAT WINDOES LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0