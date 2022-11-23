Menu
2012 Ford Edge

146,573 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Ford Edge

2012 Ford Edge

SEL

2012 Ford Edge

SEL

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9367165
  VIN: 2FMDK3JC1CBA35229

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 146,573 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED  FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL  HEATED SEATS  AM FM CD SAT HEATED MIRRORS  TILT CRUISE FOGS  BACK CAMERA  POWER SEAT WINDOES LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT  INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

